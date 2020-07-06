Plasma with COVID-19 antibodies doesn’t act as a cure for the virus

Pooled blood platelets. Researcher holding a bag containing pooled donor blood platelets, or thrombocytes, suspended in blood plasma (the liquid component of blood). Platelets are blood cell fragments and are essential for blood clotting. These have been collected from a number of different donors (pooled). The platelets are separated from the other blood components by centrifugation. Platelet transfusions are used to treat patients with low numbers of platelets in the blood (thrombocytopeania), or dysfunctional platelets (thrombasthenia). 117452493 bag, biology, blood, blood donation, blood platelet, bottle, clotting, coagulation, colour, crossmatching, donation, donor blood, full frame, haematology, healthcare and medicine, human biology, human hand, lab, laboratory, liquid, lower arm, medical, medicine, mid adult, mid adult women, one person, part of the body, pipette, plasma, platelet, pooled, sample, science, series, thrombocyte, tube, vertical, photography

Infusion of plasma with antibodies seems to be useless as a therapy for COVID. If the initial tests are correct it makes a vaccine a distant dream.

Administering blood plasma with antibodies in many cases is unlikely to lead to faster recovery of hospitalized corona patients. Researchers from Erasmus MC and the Sanquin blood bank draw this conclusion in an interim evaluation of their research into the use of plasma.

They temporarily halted the study, also because few new patients are currently admitted to hospitals. The investigation will continue, but with a different approach.

The main question of the research is whether corona patients benefit from blood plasma from people who have recovered from an infection with the virus. The idea is that the antibodies that heal patients have in their blood may promote recovery. After 86 patients were treated in this way, the researchers reviewed their results. They found that three-quarters of the patients already made antibodies on the day of admission. On average, they had been ill for ten days when they received plasma from others.

The use of plasma does not go overboard with this. The researchers now want to change their design and specifically focus on patients who have not yet produced antibodies.