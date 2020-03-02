Pete Buttigieg leaves the Democrats presidential race

Pete Buttigieg confirmed on Sunday during a speech in the American town of South Bend that he had stepped out of the race for the Democrats for the presidential election. Earlier, employees of the 38-year-old gay mayor told Reuters that he would quit.

The decision comes one day after former Vice President Joe Biden won a big win in the primaries in the state of South Carolina. Buttigieg received the most votes during the first primaries of his Democratic party in Iowa. The subsequent elections went a lot less for him. The weak result in South Carolina is the direct reason for his farewell.

“We must therefore recognize that at this stage of the race, the best way to stay true to our goals is to retire. And to help our party and our country unite,” he told his supporters.

Pete was mayor of his relatively small birthplace, South Bend, 100 miles east of Chicago. He is a young outsider in politics who likes to go for sale with his same-sex marriage, which is new in American election campaigns.