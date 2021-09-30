Paccar to connect Dallas and Houston with driverless trucks

The American truck manufacturer Paccar, parent company of DAF, has started a trial in the United States with self-driving trucks. In partnership with logistics and transport company FedEx, autonomous driving trucks are deployed on the route between Dallas and Houston. The distance between the cities is about 300 miles.

Paccar started a collaboration with technology company Aurora, which specializes in autonomy driving at the beginning of this year. The trucks will transport packages between cities on the regular road network for FedEx. Despite the fact that the trucks are running autonomy, there is a driver on board, who can take control immediately if necessary.

According to a spokesman for DAF, there are no concrete plans to set up such a test in Europe. This is due, among other things, to different rules, a non-comparable road network and because the technology used in American trucks cannot be taken over by DAF one-on-one. Paccar, with DAF in Europe, focuses on improving the power trains, among other things. DAF can also benefit from the results of the knowledge gained in the field test in the US.