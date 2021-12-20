Omicron conquers the US, but there are no signs that it is deadlier than basic COVID

The highly contagious Omikron variant of the coronavirus dominates all new coronavirus cases in the United States, the American Health Service CDC has informed. In the north-east of the country, where very many new infections have been detected, it is again mandatory to wear a mask.

Omikron is now estimated to be responsible for more than 70 percent of new coronavirus cases in the United States, writes The New York Times based on Monday’s released estimates.

Two weeks ago, according to the CDC, the variant caused only 1 percent of all infections in the US; a week ago it was about 13 percent. The Delta variant, the dominant form of the virus for months, was responsible for over a quarter of the new cases in the past week, the CDC estimates.

In New York, the number of new cases rose by more than 80 percent in two weeks. Washington has more than three times as many infections every day as in early December. The mayor has made mouth caps in indoor spaces mandatory again on Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio of New York said at a press conference on Monday that the city should ” react faster “to the latest coronavirus wave, but stressed that a new lockdown would have” terrible consequences ” for the city’s residents.

The omikron wave strikes at a time when many hospitals have reached the limits of their capacity and governors in several states have mobilized the National Guard to help with the shortage of hospital staff.