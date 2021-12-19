No sender identified in mysterious box donation

An American University has received a mysterious box with $ 180,000 in cash. An anonymous lender sent the substantial amount of money to the Faculty of physics at the City College in New York, writes The New York Times. It was intended for ailing students, but could not be used immediately because its origin was unclear.

The box was sent to the head of the faculty last November. He finally opened it nine months later and discovered that the package was filled with $ 50 and $ 100 bills. The sender wrote in a letter that he or she has studied at City College and has now had a ‘long and productive’ career in science.

The university receives large donations more often, but not in the form of boxes full of cash. The institution put the money in a safe and called in the authorities. They concluded that the money came from multiple banks in the state of Maryland. There seemed to be no connection to criminal activity. I couldn’t trace the sender.

The University finally decided this month to formally accept the gift. The money is used to fund scholarships for students. Dr. Vinod Menon, the head of the Faculty of physics, is still surprised by the fact that the heavy money box has been in the mail room for months. ,And that it was sent in the mail at all. This person has tremendous confidence in the system.’’