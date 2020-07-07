New Mecca pilgrimage rules are amazing: stoning with disinfected stones only

New Mecca pilgrimage rules are amazing

Saudi Arabia has published the COVID-19 guidelines that apply to participants in the Hajj. Anyone who plans to participate in the annual pilgrimage to Mecca this month should be quarantined before and after the pilgrimage. Distance rules also apply, a mask must be worn at all times and participants must bring their own prayer rugs.

Furthermore, the water from the holy water source Zamzam may only be drunk from plastic bottles and the stones that are normally picked up on the way for a stoning ritual have already been disinfected and placed in bags.

Saudi Arabia previously announced that because of the corona pandemic, only its own residents may participate in the annual ritual.