Nearly one in five healthcare workers quit since pandemic – and more will follow

Nearly one in five healthcare workers quit since pandemic – and more will follow

Almost one in five healthcare workers in the US, 18 percent to be exact, have quit since the pandemic began. Almost a third, 31 percent, thought about quitting their health care job for good. This is the result of a poll conducted by The Morning Consult bureau.

As a reason to resign, the health workers mention the low salaries, a burnout and concern about their safety. More than half of those surveyed reported that their mental health deteriorated during the pandemic.

Some staff members say they want to point out to new interns that patients are “becoming increasingly violent and rude”. Another gives the advice not to start a job in health care ‘unless you have a death wish’.

Some experts warn that the departure of so many healthcare workers could have far-reaching consequences for healthcare in the US.