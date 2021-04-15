Naked Canadian MP made his way to the news

A high-ranking Canadian parliamentarian appeared naked in an online video meeting in front of his colleagues. Politician will Amos came back from a run and, according to his own words, did not realize that he was on display for all his colleagues.

Amos, a member of the Liberal Party from Quebec, walked naked through the scene. It stood between the flags of Canada and the Quebec region. From the footage, he seems to be holding an object to cover his private parts, possibly a cell phone.

To the hilarity of other members of Parliament, Amos was delicately pointed out by a colleague that it was really the intention to appear in the picture at a video meeting dressed neatly and with a tie. “We have always stressed this since the beginning of the pandemic,” said the strict fellow MEP DeBellefeuille, who raised a point of order. “We have seen that Mr. Amos’ body is in excellent condition, but we would like to point out to him that he is better at handling his camera.” PM, who overlooked the incident himself, then thanked with a broad smile for the ‘useful observations’.

“This was of course an unfortunate mistake,” Amos later acknowledged in a statement. “My camera was on accidentally when I went to change after running. I apologize sincerely. It was really a big misunderstanding. It won’t happen again.”

The images were only available to members of Parliament and staff. How a photo of the moment then ended up in the Canadian Press is not clear. There may have been a deliberate leak. “This is a warning for everyone”, a colleague of Amos rightly noted.