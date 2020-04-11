More than 2000 dead in last 24h in US

Nearly 100,000 people worldwide have died from coronavirus infection. More than 1.6 million people are infected. The United States is the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day. According to a Johns Hopkins University census, 2108 U.S. deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours.

The US is about to pass Italy when it comes to the number of fatalities; both severely affected countries have just under 19,000 registered deaths. US President Donald Trump has just instructed the government to help the Italians, for example with medical supplies and humanitarian aid. Italy got Russian and Chinese aid already.

The number of coronavirus infections in the US is currently around half a million, reports Reuters news agency based on its own data.