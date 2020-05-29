Minneapolis protests resort to looting and arson

The protests in the city of Minneapolis continue to intensify. Protesters set fire to a police station, and the state of Minnesota dispatched five hundred National Guard soldiers to the city.

For four days, thousands of Minneapolis protesters have taken to the streets to express their anger at the death of unarmed African American George Floyd, who died on his arrest.

Protests intensified on Thursday evening (local time) after prosecutors failed to clarify whether the officer who pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for eight minutes was charged.

Protesters smashed windows of a police building and set it on fire. Some protesters threw fireworks, with police firing back projectiles, The New York Times reports.

The National Guard is now present in the city, can be seen on Twitter. In their own words, the military is there to ensure that fire brigades can respond to calls and demonstrate peacefully.

As they love to:

Protests over Floyd’s death continue to spread across the rest of the United States. Demonstrations took place on Thursday in New York, Louisville and Denver, among others. They were largely peaceful, we just have to say it.

Floyd (46) was stopped on the street by police officers on Monday. While lying on the floor, he and bystanders shouted several times to the police officers that he could not breathe. The man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.