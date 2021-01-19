Migrant horde storms borders on its way to US

In Guatemala, a so-called migrant caravan with several thousand Honduran troops on its way to the United States has encountered tear gas and violent clashes with the authorities. Several people were injured, according to Jordan Rodas Andrade, the human rights ombudsman in the Central American country.

On television and social media videos, thousands of migrants were seen in groups in the city of Vado Hondo, trying to break a cordon of security forces. The law enforcement officers used batches against the crowd. According to the UN refugee agency, 11 migrants and two soldiers were injured.

The Guatemalan migration authority said that more than 1,300 migrants were sent back or transferred to the authorities.

Since Friday night several groups of thousands of migrants from Honduras have crossed the border with Guatemala. The Honduran group is fleeing violence, poverty and the consequences of two devastating hurricanes. They want to move to the U.S., according to local media.