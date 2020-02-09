MacOS beta hints for AMD CPU’s for future Apple computers

Apple has been faithfully using Intel processors in many of its products since the drop of PowerPC. Although the manufacturer from Cupertino does use AMD’s graphic chips, CPUs from the red camp have not yet occurred. That seems to be changing now, as AMD trademarks have come along in Apple’s programming language.

In the beta version of macOS Catalina 10.15.4, Twitterer Rogame has noticed several names that AMD uses for his Ryzen apus, namely Raven2, Picasso, Renoir and Van Gogh. So it could well be that an Apple product, such as a MacBook, with a Ryzen 4000 chip with 8 cores, 16 threads and an integrated graphics chip will appear on the market. There is also a mention of Navi 12 and a possible high-end chip called Navi 21. Products with a new, relatively powerful AMD gpu is therefore also a realistic option.

There have been rumors about a gaming laptop and an Apple-focused Mac from Apple for some time, although it is not yet clear how reliable these rumors are. The reference to this type of AMD chips seems to add some force to it, and the diversification to AMD can at least be called striking.