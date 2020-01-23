Jehovah’s Witnesses struggle to prevent publication of university research

Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Netherlands went to court to stop a research report from Utrecht University (UU). The investigation focused on sexual abuse within the community of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Het Parool reports that the case will be brought before the court in Utrecht on Wednesday and that Utrecht University has been summoned. The investigation into sexual abuse within the community of Jehovah’s Witnesses was previously announced.

The UU also said to look at the willingness of victims within the community to report. The investigation was instigated by the House of Representatives after newspaper Trouw had previously written about sexual abuse within the community.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses have already read the report and have judged the conclusions as scientifically and factually incorrect.