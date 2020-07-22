It will get worse before it gets better – Donald Trump on COVID

President Trump, in his first corona press conference since April, sketched a pessimistic picture of the virus’s resurgence, saying that the situation is “unfortunately likely to get worse before it gets better.” “I don’t like to say that, but it is just like that.”

A little later he watered it down after questions from journalists: “The virus will disappear.” He did, however, call on the American people to wear mouth masks. For months he found it unnecessary to use it. The true data on the mask effectiveness as a protection against the virus is not available. It rather seems a conformity drill and amulet.

Trump called on people to abide the rules of conduct and turned especially to the younger Americans. He said they should avoid crowded bars and other busy gatherings in buildings.

The US is the worst affected country by the corona virus. Nearly 3.9 million people have been or have been infected and nearly 142,000 people have succumbed to the effects of an infection with Covid-19.

Trump ended his daily press conferences in April, shortly after commotion over a statement he made on his own authority. For example, he proposed to investigate whether injecting disinfectants into the body is effective against corona. Later, the president said the comment was meant to be sarcastic.