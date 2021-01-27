Home work and education propells Microsoft’s cloud services’ sales

Microsoft has again done good business with its Azure cloud services in last year’s closing quarter, the second quarter of its broken financial year. Due to a new wave of coronavirus in many countries, more attention was paid to home work and home education. The demand for Microsoft services therefore increased considerably.

The branch that sells server space in the cloud where companies can run their own software grew spectacularly. Due to the 50 percent increase in turnover in those Azure services, sales in the Intelligent Cloud division as a whole increased by almost a quarter. Sales of Office software and cloud services improved by 11% for companies and by 7% for consumers.

Other components that showed remarkable growth were business social network LinkedIn, with which Microsoft achieved almost a quarter more turnover, and the XBOX. Thanks to the introduction of a new generation of that game computer, the turnover of games and advertising increased by 40 percent.

All in all, Microsoft’s turnover amounted to USD 43.1 billion, which was a 17% increase compared to the same period last year. The net profit went up by a third to 15.5 billion dollars.