Home sales figures sets record height since 2006

In March, many more new single-family homes were sold in the United States. This was shown on Friday by figures from the US Department of Commerce.

The number of new single-family homes sold increased by 20.7 percent to 1.02 million units. On an annual basis, there was an increase of just under 67 percent. March marked the strongest sales increase since 2006.

In March 2020, home sales fell by more than 15 percent on a monthly basis. On an annual basis, the decrease was limited just under 10 percent. The average house price last month was $ 397,800. A year ago, this was $ 375,300.