Group immunity is still far away, KFF warns

In the United States, group immunity against the coronavirus may not develop because not enough people want to be vaccinated.

The authoritative Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), which deals with health policy, warns of this.

According to KFF, deliveries of coronavirus vaccines will exceed “vaccination enthusiasm” within two to four weeks. The exact timing of that moment varies from state to state.

Experts estimate that about 70 percent of all residents need to be immune to reach group immunity, the point where the virus can no longer easily spread. That can be difficult if Americans no longer show up for an inoculation, says KFF.

Director Michael Fraser of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials tells The New York Times that some states have already reached the point that they can hardly find people to vaccinate.

“The people who wanted it had their shot. The remaining people make no effort to get the vaccine,” says Fraser.

Some large puncture sites are even closing because of the sharply declining demand, Forbes reports. Including three locations in Florida that were running at half capacity and now closing completely. According to the Palm Beach Post, they will be replaced by mobile puncture sites.

Also in Georgia, North Carolina and Wisconsin, puncture sites are closing and the opening of a clinic in Ohio to vaccinate massively is not going to happen because of “decreased demand”, reports Forbes.

President Joe Biden could announce at any moment that the goal has been achieved to make 200 million shots in his first hundred days in the White House. That hundredth day is April 30th. More than 51.5 percent of Americans have had at least one vaccination, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to KFF, a fifth of the American population has repeatedly said they will not be vaccinated. But there is also a group of doubters and those people need to be persuaded by the government.

On Monday, the White House launched a media campaign to convince doubters, including many younger people.

President Biden said on Wednesday that the government will continue to pay six days ‘ absence for any side effects of the vaccine. He again assured that small businesses that give their people a day off to get a shot could benefit from tax breaks.

” If we give up now and let things slow down, the virus will cancel out the progress we have made, ” Biden warned.

According to Ralph Eubanks of Insider, in the state of Mississippi, distrust in the government feeds vaccination doubt and only a third of the residents have had at least one shot. By comparison, in the state of New Hampshire, that’s two-thirds of the people.

” It’s really a local fight, ” White House Vaccine Action coordinator Bechara Choucair told The New York Times. “It should be viewed region by region and postal code area.”