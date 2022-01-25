Google tricks users into sharing more personal data with the giant

The attorneys general of the US states of Texas, Indiana and Washington are taking Google to court. The tech giant allegedly obtained location data from users through deceptive tactics in order to be able to advertise more specifically, the indictment says.

The unauthorized data collection would have taken place between 2014 and 2019. It concerns smartphones with Google’s operating system Android. According to the prosecutors, Google continued to track the location of the smartphones with various apps, even if users had disabled that feature.

“In reality, consumers who use Google products have no other option than to allow the company to collect, store and use their location, regardless of the settings they choose,” the lawsuit said.

The prosecutors also find that Google uses conflicting and confusing settings. This makes it more difficult for consumers to prevent the sharing of personal data, they say.