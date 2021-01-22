Google threatens to leave Australia

Internet giant Google is threatening to shut down his news search engine in Australia. Reason is a proposal for a new code of conduct that would force Google to pay for links to news articles.

Google’s Mel Silva said in the Australian Senate that the legislation is unworkable, and that it is impossible for the company to calculate the financial risk. “Leaving the Australian market is the only rational decision if this code comes through,” Silva said.

The code was introduced to the Australian Parliament in December. According to the Australian press agency AAP, Google would have to pay fines of up to $ 10 million if it refuses to pay the publishers for their articles. Initially, the legislation would apply to the Facebook and Google Search News Feed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said to Google’s threat:

It is Australia that lays down the rules on what is allowed in Australia, and it is our Parliament that decides on that. Those who are willing to work in Australia within this framework are welcome. But we don’t bow to threats.

Silva compared publishers who have to pay to show links to their content with a friend recommend a coffee bar and then get the bill from the coffee bar because you used their name. According to Google’s top woman, Australian law will lead to an end to the free and open internet.

On Thursday it became known that Google will pay in France for the use of newsagents and publishing houses. On this subject, at the insistence of the French competition watchdog, it reached an agreement with Alliance de La Presse d’information Générale, one of the largest French publishers to which nearly 300 titles fall. Financial details have not been published.