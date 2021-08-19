Facebook saved the world – according to Facebook

Facebook and Instagram have removed more than 20 million messages about the coronavirus since the pandemic began until last June. Facebook says this in a report on Wednesday.

Facebook and Instagram blocked over three thousand accounts, pages and groups from repeatedly spreading ‘disinformation about coronavirus’ and vaccines. Presumably the untruths are spread by a small group of people.

According to the platform, and have been since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 190 million messages a warning label given is on Facebook. The social media worked with independent fact checkers, who checked messages in more than 60 different languages. The messages received a warning because they were partially incorrect or missing important context.

Apart from Facebook and Instagram, there are also fewer and fewer hate reactions to be found on Facebook and Instagram. According to the parent company, this is because the platforms are increasingly using AI to detect and remove such reactions.