Facebook rolls out a Clubhouse copy

Facebook is rolling out its Clubhouse alternative Live Audio Rooms in the United States on Monday. The audio chat feature should be available in more countries later.

The app allows people to listen and participate in live conversations. The new feature is initially only available to organizations and well-known individuals from the United States. They can open a ‘room’ from Monday to start a conversation with up to fifty people. Unlike competitor Clubhouse, the number of people who can listen is not limited.

Live Audio Rooms will be added to the current Facebook app. For the time being, rooms can only be set up by Apple users. However, both iOS and Android users can participate in the conversations.