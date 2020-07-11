Facebook is considering political advertisement ban in the days preceding US elections

Facebook plans to block political ads from the social media platform in the days leading up to the U.S. presidential election. Bloomberg news agency reports this on the basis of insiders. They emphasize that the decision is not yet final.

The measure would revolutionize CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s policy. He has so far refused to intervene in reports from political parties, activists or campaign agencies, as this would amount to censorship. Critics blame Facebook for spreading a lot of fake news, hatred and disinformation through the social media.

The refusal to delete certain messages recently prompted many large companies to stop ad campaigns through Facebook. They thereby responded to the call for a boycott of the social media company by anti-racism activists, who are angry that messages that incite violence against Black Lives Matter protesters are not being removed.

Facebook and other social media were a favored means of spreading fake news prior to the 2016 United States presidential election.