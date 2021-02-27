Even tiny Netherlands will need 23-28 thousands of jobs to keep up with climate agreement

It is estimated that 23,000 to 28,000 additional employees will be needed to meet the Paris climate targets, for example, installing solar panels, connecting charging stations and installing windmills. The problem is that fewer and fewer people with the right technical qualifications are available. This was calculated by Ecorys researchers on behalf of the Dutch Sustainable Energy Association (NVDE).

The number of MBO students in technology is expected to decrease by around 24,000 people between 2020 and 2030. The number of graduates with hbo technology is also decreasing. Meanwhile, according to the NVDE, tens of thousands of professionals are needed who will eventually put the energy transition into practice with their knowledge and skills.

According to the NVDE, measures should be taken to enable young people to opt for technical training. For example, tuition fees for mbo technology should be abolished and an additional bonus should be introduced for girls who opt for technical education. Improved retraining schemes should also be introduced. And mbo students should be able to obtain a degree, as is the case with university and HBO studies.

“In fact, with MBO technology, you have a job guarantee,” says Olof van der Gaag, director of NVDE.

“The extensive work on the energy transition is also an important opportunity, especially in times of economic crisis, but it is also a critical success condition for climate policy.”

The Climate Agreement includes some 250 measures, which should lead to a 49% output CO2 reduction by 2030. Europe as a whole has even agreed to reduce emissions by 55%.