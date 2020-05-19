Donald Trump tried hydroxychloroquine for one week

Donald Trump says he uses hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half, despite continuing to test negative for the coronavirus.

Hydroxychloroquine was once developed as a medicine against malaria, among other things. The US President has repeatedly touted the drug as a promising corona fighter. However, the effect has not been proven. The studies that have been done so far even point in the opposite direction: more people would die after using the drug.

The US government points out the risks of using the malaria drug. Due to its potentially fatal side effects, it should only be used in a hospital or scientific study.

Trump said on Monday that his doctor did not prescribe the drug for him, but that he asked for it. “I started it because I think it is a good tool,” said Trump. “I have heard many good stories about it.”