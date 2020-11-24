COVID-19 pass for travel: another bright idea from IATA

The aviation is coming up with its own ‘COVID-19 passport ‘ which will allow passengers to quickly proof that they have been vaccinated or have had the necessary negative test for the virus that is mandatory in some countries. This is the aim of the International Aviation Organization IATA to facilitate international travel. The app should be available early next year.

The document should provide information on travel requirements, such as mandatory testing or vaccination is available for travelers, but it should also be easy to see or in the air to match. As a result, governments, laboratories, airlines and travelers must be able to provide information that is then linked to that app. The IATA uses software that it has already developed to see if passengers have the right visas.

According to the industry association, the app does not store data and uses the blockchain. iPhone users can start using the app in the first quarter of next year, expects the IATA. People with an Android phone have to wait until the second quarter. In the coming days to test the association of the COVID pasport along with IAG, the parent company of British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus.

The Australian airline Qantas has already indicated whether vaccination can be made mandatory for international travel to and from Australia. CEO Alan Joyce said that in an interview on Australian television. He said he expected other companies to follow suit.