Consumer confidence in the United States eliminated by quarantine

Consumer confidence in the United States fell sharply in April due to concerns among Americans about the corona crisis. The University of Michigan reported this based on a final figure.

Measures to control the outbreak have closed many businesses in the US and have left many millions of people unemployed. On Thursday it was announced that since mid-March, approximately 27 million Americans have already claimed unemployment benefits because of the crisis.

The measure of confidence measured 71.8 against 89.1 in March. Earlier, on the basis of a preliminary estimate, a decrease to a level of 71 was reported, which was the sharpest decrease ever. Economists generally expected the index to reach a final level of 68.