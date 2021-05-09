Colonial Pipeline is under cyber attack, yet the extent of damage is unknown

Colonial Pipeline, the largest operator of oil pipelines in the United States, on Friday, the victim of an attack on its IT systems. As a result, all work stops temporarily. The company will not disclose any further details of the attack.

As a precaution, the systems that open and close the pipelines have been taken offline, writes Colonial Pipeline in a statement. As a result, all pipes are temporarily closed. The company has since contacted the police and other federal agencies.

An independent cyber security company has also been hired to investigate the attack. Who is behind the attack and how big the damage will be for Colonial, is still unclear. The company says it will first focus on “safely starting up and restoring” its services.

The oil pipeline company cannot say how long the pipes will be closed. Shutting down the pipeline could have an impact on the price of oil, experts say. A shortage can raise the price of oil.

Colonial oversees a 9,000 kilometer long pipe network that transports diesel, kerosene and other oil products. The oil comes from the southern states of the Gulf of Mexico and is transported from there to the rest of the United States.