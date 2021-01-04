China strongly opposes US sanctions against telecom companies

China strongly opposes the decisions taken by the US government and will take the necessary measures to protect the legal rights of Chinese companies. That’s what a State Department spokesman said on Monday in a response to the announcement that the quotations of three telecom companies will be terminated in New York.

These are China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong. The stock exchange operator is cancelling the companies at the behest of the Trump government, which last month prohibited US investments in Chinese companies that according to Washington are controlled or owned by the army in China.

Large Chinese oil companies may also be removed from New York Stock Exchanges. According to connoisseurs, the oil company CNOOC is now most at risk because it has been blacklisted by the US government due to alleged close ties to the Chinese army. But PetroChina and Sinopec would also be at risk because the energy sector is crucial to the Chinese army.