Beware of Zoombies on the road

According to Wakefield Research, the number of road deaths in the United States has increased sharply in the past year due to concentration problems caused by video conferencing.

This helped to increase the number of road fatalities in the US by eight percent, although car mileage was 13.2 percent less than in 2019. Based on the number of miles driven in the US, there is even an increase of 24 percent. This is the largest annual increase since 1924.

A study by Wakefield Research commissioned by Root Insurance found that 54 percent of more than 1,800 respondents reported concentration disorders following a video meeting. According to the institute, the so-called’ Zoom Zombies ‘ are part of a trend in which motorists are increasingly distracted by technology.

According to Wakefield Research, ‘Zoom fatigue’ is a form of exhaustion associated with participation in video meetings. The use of platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, as required by the institution, an excessive amount of eye contact, and less physical activity. There is also a much bigger load because you have to be constantly focused because there is no time for light conversations in between. This leads to cognitive overload, which then continues to work when you get in the car.