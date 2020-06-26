Benefits of being dead: $1.4 billion was transferred to deceased citizens

During the corona crisis, the United States transferred emergency aid to an unknown number of deceased residents. Nearly $ 1.4 billion has been mistakenly deposited into accounts of deceased Americans.

In some cases, these are benefits that Americans are entitled to during the corona crisis, in others, transactions were reversed. American media write that the amounts could reach $ 1,200 per person.

The Washington Post writes that in the most distressing cases, a check was issued, which was then collected by a “deceased” person. The check stated that the recipient had died and it is not clear why the papers were cached.

Presumably, the government’s haste to help residents has hindered diligence. Since March, nearly $ 3 trillion has been earmarked to boost the US economy.

Among other things, an agency of the United States government found that when distributing benefits, it was not checked whether the person in question had died. In addition, various financial schemes for businesses could make “easy” fraud and it is easy for residents to apply for multiple benefits.

The U.S. IRS tax office said in early May that unduly paid benefits should be repaid. According to The Washington Post, however, no concrete plan has yet been drawn up for this.

In Washington, American politicians are debating whether a new aid package is still on the agenda. Tens of millions of Americans lost their jobs during the health crisis, while at least 2.4 million residents became infected with the corona virus and over 122,000 Americans died of COVID-19.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) organization says the number of coronavirus infections in the U.S. may be ten times as high as previously thought.

The center came to this conclusion after blood tests that looked for antibodies against the virus. The researchers found antibodies in one in ten people.