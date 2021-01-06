Apple will pay bonuses for ‘diversity’ and other strange achievements

The tech group Apple also looks at achievements in the field of renewable energy, diversity in the workplace and other social and environmental issues when handing out bonuses for top managers. This is apparent from an application submitted to the US stock exchange guard SEC.

The change is coming into effect this year. The change is intended to motivate Apple’s executives ” to meet exceptionally high standards of value-driven leadership, in addition to delivering strong financial results,” it is read in Apple’s document.

The financial objectives and thresholds for management bonuses at Apple will not change, according to the iPhone manufacturer. For compliance with or non-compliance with Apple values, it may be decided to increase, or reduce, the bonus paid by 10 percent.

“We have been leading the way for many years in reducing our ecological footprint and are striving one day to buy 100% recycled and renewable material for all our products and packaging,” says Apple. “We are convinced that diversity is the driving force behind innovation and the key to our success.”

Apple announced the year 2020 figures on January 27. The virtual Annual Shareholders ‘ Meeting will take place on 23 February.