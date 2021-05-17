Anthony Fauci sees racism in ‘health inequality’

“The undeniable effects of racism have led to unacceptable health inequalities” says Anthony Fauci, the immunologist who leads the fight against COVID in the United States. “Especially black Americans, Latinos and the original inhabitants are hit hard by the pandemic.”

“COVID-19 has shed a bright light on the shortcomings of our society,” Fauci said during a graduation ceremony at the University of Atlanta. In a video link from Washington, D.C., the doctor said that many of those minorities have essential professions where they are at high risk of being exposed to the virus.

Also, they have a higher risk of infection due to medical conditions such as high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes or obesity. He said these conditions have no racial origin.

“They do relate to the social conditions that some people of color have to deal with from birth. Then it goes from the availability of a healthy diet to access to health care.”

Fauci said that once Society returns to” some form of normal”, people should not forget that disproportionately many people of color have been hospitalized or died from the effects of infectious diseases.