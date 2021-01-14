Another week brought the rise of unemployment

The number of applications for unemployment benefits in the United States increased considerably last week. According to the US Department of Labor, 965,000 applications were submitted, or 181,000 more than a week earlier. This is the strongest increase since March last year.

In recent months tens of millions of people in the US have been using the social safety net as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Because large companies have announced reorganizations and the pandemic continues to flow in many new applications.

Economists had not expected such a sharp increase this time. They assumed, on average, 789,000 applications, almost as many as a week earlier by Americans knocking on their government’s door.

Since mid-March, the number of applications for benefits in the US has been above 1 million for months because of the crisis. It was only in August that the number of applications dropped below that level for the first time in a week.