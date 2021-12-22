Home Society Another fine for Chinese influencer: ‘Viya’ has to pay $200 million

Another fine for Chinese influencer: ‘Viya’ has to pay $200 million

Posted on December 22, 2021

The Chinese tax authorities have once again issued a hefty fine to an influencer for tax evasion. The Chinese ‘Queen of livestreaming’ Viya has received a mega fine of 1.34 billion yuan (about 200 million dollars).

The 36-year-old influencer Sells in live streams on Taobao, the Chinese online marketplace of internet giant Alibaba, for billions of yuan of products. Viya-real name Huang Wei – according to a tax agency in Hangzou did not give up part of her income in 2019 and 2020.

In its live streams, Viya sells a variety of products. For example, last year she sold a rocket launch for a few million yuan; the buyer was allowed to paint and launch a rocket. And during Singles Day last month, she reportedly sold 8.5 billion yuan worth of stuff during a live stream.

Viya has apologized in a video on the Chinese social medium Weibo. “I accept the tax authorities’ fine in full, ” she says in the video. “I’m so sorry.”She was supposed to be selling cosmetic products in a livestream tonight, but the event in Taobao has been canceled.

Last month the streamers ‘Xueli Cherie’ and ‘Lin Shanshan Sunny’ were fined 93.2 million yuan.

Load More Related Articles
Load More In Society
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *