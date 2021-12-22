Another fine for Chinese influencer: ‘Viya’ has to pay $200 million

The Chinese tax authorities have once again issued a hefty fine to an influencer for tax evasion. The Chinese ‘Queen of livestreaming’ Viya has received a mega fine of 1.34 billion yuan (about 200 million dollars).

The 36-year-old influencer Sells in live streams on Taobao, the Chinese online marketplace of internet giant Alibaba, for billions of yuan of products. Viya-real name Huang Wei – according to a tax agency in Hangzou did not give up part of her income in 2019 and 2020.

In its live streams, Viya sells a variety of products. For example, last year she sold a rocket launch for a few million yuan; the buyer was allowed to paint and launch a rocket. And during Singles Day last month, she reportedly sold 8.5 billion yuan worth of stuff during a live stream.

Viya has apologized in a video on the Chinese social medium Weibo. “I accept the tax authorities’ fine in full, ” she says in the video. “I’m so sorry.”She was supposed to be selling cosmetic products in a livestream tonight, but the event in Taobao has been canceled.

Last month the streamers ‘Xueli Cherie’ and ‘Lin Shanshan Sunny’ were fined 93.2 million yuan.