Amazon struggles with hoarders

Amazon cannot handle the demand from Americans, who are hoarding food and cleaning products because of the new corona virus. The American group now places new customers who want to receive groceries on a waiting list. Some Amazon Whole Foods supermarkets are also going to shorten their opening hours. This will give staff more time to prepare the online groceries from existing Amazon customers.

Many Americans shopping at Amazon are now unable to place orders because all available delivery times are busy. Amazon says it has expanded its online order capacity by 60 percent since the outbreak began. In addition, Whole Foods supermarkets are now delivering groceries to over 150 locations in the United States from 80 locations previously. The web store giant promises to take further steps in the coming weeks. Amazon is looking for new employees and wants to pay its existing warehouse employees better.

Amazon entered the food market in 2017 with the acquisition of Whole Foods. The group now has almost 490 branches of this super in the US.