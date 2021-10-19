Amazon chiefs lied before Congress; the web shop prioritized in-house products

Jeff Bezos made Amazon mega success and quit while criticism swells

Did Amazon’s management lie to the U.S. Congress? This question is central to a letter from five members of the US House of Representatives Judicial Committee. The letter writers claim that the top of Amazon, including Jeff Bezos, misled or lied to Congress. Documents showed last week that a group of Amazon employees found out which products from sellers were selling well. In addition, the Commission found that Amazon had not been able to provide any information to the Commission on the basis of the information provided by Amazon.

The employees would also have manipulated the way products were displayed in the web shop. When customers searched for products, Amazon’s own were shown higher in the results than competitors’.

Bezos and a number of other Amazon leaders claimed under oath last year that Amazon does not use vendor data to profit from it itself in the form of counterfeit products. Last week’s letter makes the members of the Judicial Committee question whether they really spoke the truth.

Amazon denies the allegations, writes Reuters. According to a spokesperson for the company, an internal policy is being implemented that is stricter than that of other stores. The policy would explicitly prohibit the use of individual vendors ‘ data to develop their own Amazon private label products.

The five members of the Judicial Committee give the web giant until 1 November to prove that Amazon does not use vendor data to make its own products and then prioritize them in search results.

Amazon claims to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action if necessary.