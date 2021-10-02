Aha! airline will gather gamblers and put them in Reno

A new airline starts at the end of October: Aha! The company is founded by ExpressJet, which previously operated regional flights for United Airlines, and is based at Reno-Tahoe Airport in Nevada.

Aha! stands for Air-Hotel-Adventure. The new airline focuses on tourists coming to Nevada, and wants to offer package tours together with hotels and casinos.

The newcomer will fly 50-seater Embraer ERJ145S and start the winter season with eight routes from Reno to destinations in California, Oregon and (the State) Washington. These routes are not yet served, such as Reno-Ontario and Reno-Redmond.

Within a few months, the network should expand to more than 20 destinations in the western part of the United States. Ticket sales for the first routes have started.

Possibly get Aha! in the future also other bases.