Home Society 787,000 applications for unemployment benefits were submitted

787,000 applications for unemployment benefits were submitted

Posted on January 7, 2021

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefit last week remains at a high level. According to the US Department of Lab our, 787,000 applications were submitted, a decrease of 3000 compared to a week earlier.

In recent months tens of millions of people in the United States have been using the social safety net as a result of the crisis. Because large companies have announced reorganizations and the pandemic continues to flow in many new applications. Economists had counted on 800,000 applications in general.

Since mid-March, the number of applications for benefits in the US has been above 1 million for months because of the COVID crisis. It was only in August that the number of applications dropped below that level for the first time in a week.

Load More Related Articles
Load More In Society
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *