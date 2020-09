Inflation in the United States rose to 1.3% annually in August, from 1% in July. That’s what the U.S. government announced.

The increase in the average price level was slightly stronger than expected by economists in general. They expected an average inflation of 1.2%.

The so-called core inflation, excluding the fluctuating prices of energy and food, came to 1.7%, from 1.6% in July. On a monthly basis, US consumer prices went up by 0.4%.