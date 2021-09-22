Yes, it’s this season again: debate over debt ceiling is the never ending soap opera

The US House of Representatives has approved the government to increase its debt. It is a first step towards preventing US government services from closing down. The next hurdle is getting Senate approval.

The United States has a maximum amount of loans it can take out. It is expected to reach that maximum next month. The current government wants to raise that ceiling, but it needs the approval of the House of Representatives and the Senate. So the first one’s already in, the second one’s not yet.

If approval is not forthcoming, the government will have to cut spending. This means that various public services will close down and that staff will not be paid or will be paid less. One could think of nature parks that close and fewer coast guards and Border Guards. Commercial companies, such as shops, may remain open.

The Democratic Party has a small majority in both the House and the Senate. That party can thus create a higher debt ceiling on its own, but prefers to do so with the support of the other big party, the Republicans.

But they don’t see anything in it. Thus, all Republicans in the House voted against the proposal. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has also expressed his opposition several times. The Senate is expected to vote on the proposal later this week or early next week.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the US has gone into lockdown because of squabbling over debt. In the last ten years, because of the debt ceiling, there has been a lockdown three times. The last time was a little less than three years ago.