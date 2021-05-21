With 1.9 billion USD additional funding Capitol will turn to high security military installation

The US House of Representatives has agreed to an additional $ 1.9 billion for the security of the Capitol. The complex was stormed at the beginning of this year by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, to which security guards were able to argue little.

According to many, the Capitol Police and other services were insufficiently prepared for the storm, which made it difficult for members of Parliament to get to safety and killed five people, including an officer.

The extra budget is an initiative of the Democrats of President Joe Biden, who have a majority in the House of Representatives. There was a narrow majority of 213 to 212 in favor.

The Republicans want to put a stop to it in the Senate. Republican parliamentarian Steve Scalise wants to prevent a’ militarization of the Capitol ‘and his party colleagues in the Senate have announced that they want to press the’ pause button’. Some Democratic senators have also expressed skepticism.

The vote came the day after the House of Representatives gave the green light for the establishment of a committee of inquiry to find out exactly what happened during the January 6th storm. That proposal too has yet to be approved by the Senate.