President Trump announced on Twitter the departure of his Attorney General William Barr. According to Trump, Barr is leaving his post before Christmas so he can spend the holidays with his family. Jeff Rosen, lawyer and second man behind Barr at the Justice Department, is replacing him as acting minister.

The president posted with his tweet the resignation letter Barr gave him.

…Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General. Thank you to all! pic.twitter.com/V5sqOJT9PM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

William Barr (born February 21, 2019) is an US general attorney. He succeeded Trump’s First Minister of Justice, Jeff Sessions, who had been dismissed by the president. Trump had very much resented the Sessions for not interfering in the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the so-called Mueller investigation.

It was Barr who published a summary of the Mueller report more than a month after he took office. It said there was no evidence of a criminal conspiracy between trumpet’s campaign team and the Russian government. Mueller felt that the conclusions of his report were misrepresented.

Barr long was one of president Trump’s most loyal allies and, prior to the presidential election, cast doubt on the reliability of postal votes, which many Americans used because of the outbreak of the SARSv2. At the beginning of this month, he first got off that line when he said in an interview with AP that despite extensive research, his department had not detected any major electoral fraud.