Wife of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has contracted Covid-19

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is infected with the new corona virus. A spokesperson for Trudeau announced this on Thursday evening. Grégoire Trudeau was tested on Thursday for mild symptoms, including fever, after a recent visit to London.

Prime Minister Trudeau and his wife went into self-isolation on Thursday pending the test result. Both will remain in quarantine for 14 days, the prime minister’s office said. Trudeau himself, on the advice of doctors, has not been tested for the virus, because he does not show any symptoms.

I have some additional news to share this evening. Unfortunately, the results of Sophie’s COVID-19 test are positive. Therefore, she will be in quarantine for the time being. Her symptoms remain mild and she is taking care of herself and following the advice of our doctor. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 13, 2020

Grégroire Trudeau “feels fine, takes all prescribed precautions, and her symptoms remain mild,” the statement said. Medicians are contacting people she has interacted with, the Prime Minister’s office said.

According to Trudeau, “she takes good care of herself and follows our doctor’s advice.”

Prime Minister Trudeau canceled a meeting with Prime Ministers of the Canadian provinces on Thursday to address the corona virus because he was quarantined. He worked at home, and will continue to do so for the next few weeks. Friday he will address the Canadian population.

Canada now has 142 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Most cases have been identified in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia. One person died from the disease.