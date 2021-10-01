What’s bad for Trump is OK for Biden

A US Federal Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that Biden’s government can continue to deport migrant families caught crossing the border between the US and Mexico. The deportations are carried out on the basis of an executive order issued at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The order, known as Title 42, was issued in March 2020 by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under former President Donald Trump, with the aim of limiting the spread of the coronavirus. A federal judge ruled on September 16 that Title 42 could not be applied to families. President Joe Biden’s government appealed against that ruling. Due to the ruling by the court on Thursday, the US can still continue to deport migrant families.

Earlier in September, Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, called for Title 42 to be lifted, as the resulting restrictions “deny most people arriving at the US SW land border any possibility of seeking asylum”. In doing so, the US would violate “international standards” according to Grandi.