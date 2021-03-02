What a lovely reunion: those deported from the USA may return for their children – and the state will pay for it

Migrants who have been deported from the US while their children remained will be given the possibility of family reunification. This can be done in their own country or in the US, said Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas.

A task force will make transport, health care and education available, without families having to pay for it. Legal costs can also be covered.

Under president Trump, more than 500 children were separated from their parents after illegally crossing the Mexico-US border. The parents were deported and the children were placed under government supervision. Many children were locked up. Mayorkas spoke of ”cruel” practices.

The judge ordered in 2018 to do everything possible to reunite children with their parents. Lawyers from the families had called on President Joe Biden’s government to give the parents the opportunity to come to their children and build a life in the United States. Biden announced earlier that he would do everything in his power to reunite the families.