“We are doing incredibly well” in search for the cure, Trump says in 4th of July speach

The first peak of the coronavirus spread from Wuhan seems to be over. But as more and more measures are relaxed, the virus is reviving in the US, South America and India. Worldwide there are certainly more than 530,000 corona deaths to be regretted. More than eleven million people were infected. More than 129 676 people died of Covid-19 in the USA.

US President Donald Trump expects to have a vaccine for the corona virus this year. That’s what he said during a celebration of Independence Day at the White House in Washington.

“We are doing incredibly well,” said Trump about the search for a cure for the lung virus. Multiple vaccines are currently being tested, the president said. Virologist Anthony Fauci previously said a vaccine may be ready in early 2021.

Despite the record numbers of new corona infections reported in the US in recent days and the president being criticized for tackling the virus outbreak, Trump praised the “progress” that his government claims he is making in the fight against the lung virus. The Republican also lashed out again at China, where the virus first appeared. According to Trump, Beijing has obscured the severity of the outbreak from the outset and the country should be held “fully responsible”.