US to ease some tariffs and duties

Due to the corona crisis, the United States appears to be somewhat more flexible in the trade war with China. The US government is considering the removal of some additional import duties on Chinese products. These are products that could help to fight the virus outbreak.

The federal trade agency USTR has already made exceptions in recent weeks for, among other things, Chinese mouth masks, gloves for use in healthcare and antiseptic wipes. Businesses, public authorities and also citizens are currently able to make requests for further adjustments to trade tariffs.

Washington has imposed additional import duties in the past two years on some $ 370 billion worth of Chinese products. There have already been calls from the business community to stop the trade war because of the corona virus completely. That would considerably ease the pressure on the economy. But the US government does not want to go that far. In recent days, these kinds of proposals have been dismissed.