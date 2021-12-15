US plan to ‘make everything electric’ has some caveats in it

The US government plans to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles. To reform the US automotive industry, President Joe Biden’s government also wants to lower the price of electric cars.

“The future of transportation in our country and around the world is electric,” said Vice President Kamala Harris at a charging facility in a suburb of Maryland.

The $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill signed by Biden in November allows for a national network of charging stations. Five billion dollars are set aside for that.

The law also provides for an additional $ 2.5 billion in local subsidies for the construction of charging stations in rural and disadvantaged areas.

The $ 2 trillion bill on social and environmental policy, which is currently under discussion in the Senate, also includes a $ 7,500 purchase subsidy. This should make the purchase of an electric car more attractive.

“We want to make electric vehicles accessible to everyone,” Harris said. By installing public chargers in rural, urban and suburban areas, the US wants to “make it easier for people to go electric,” the vice president said. According to Harris, “figuring out where and how to charge it” is still the biggest obstacle for people who want to buy an electric car.

Encouraging the purchase of electric cars and commercial vehicles would contribute to Biden’s goal of making the US climate neutral by 2050. At the same time, it must create thousands of new jobs, according to the White House.

The effort should also help the US to surpass China in terms of electric vehicle sales.