US miners won EPA exemption

The US mining industry has won a sensitive victory in a legal battle over EPA’s power to control CO2 emissions from power plants. The U.S. Supreme Court is considering an appeal by a group of companies and American states, including coal-producing West Virginia.

With their legal resistance, States and companies such as Nacco Industries and Westmoreland Mining Holdings are trying to prevent the imposition of emission regulations as far-reaching as the EPA tried to do when Barack Obama was president. In 2016, the Supreme Court put Obama’s Clean Power Plan on hold and never came into effect.

Meanwhile, a lower court in a ruling has given far-reaching powers to the EPA, the companies and states complain. According to the critics, this would allow the agency to determine which power plants are still emitting too much, and the EPA could instruct the states to do something about it. This is not right in the eyes of the coal industry.

The decision to take the case comes just before the new Climate Summit in Glasgow, which starts on Sunday. The intervention of the Supreme Court dominated by conservative judges seems to be a setback for President Joe Biden’s climate ambitions, according to an expert. Biden has promised that CO2 emissions in the United States will be halved by 2030, but while this legal process is still ongoing, it may be more difficult for the president to come up with new and stricter environmental rules.

The government had also previously asked the Supreme Court not to interfere in the discussion. The case would be obsolete because, according to the government, the EPA has no intention of reviving the old Clean Power Plan. Washington is working on new rules, it was stressed.