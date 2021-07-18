US has imposed sanctions on four Russian IT companies

The United States has blacklisted four Russian IT companies and two other Russian organizations for alleged digital espionage. They would participate in” aggressive and harmful activities, ” according to the US Department of Economy.

Because of the US action, which has been worked on for months, American companies cannot sell items or parts to the companies concerned without a license. These permits are rarely granted.

Among the companies that have now been added to the blacklist include a research center and Technology Park of the Russian Ministry of Defence and an IT company conducting research for Russian intelligence.

Not all companies were readily available for comment or response, others denied the allegations.

Recently, several large American companies have been hit by cyber attacks. For example, the largest oil pipeline in the United States was shut down, as was the American production sites of a major meat processor from Brazil.